Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Bought by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 14.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 223,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,291 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $7,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 24,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. 38.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TCOM. Nomura cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $34.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.85. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1-year low of $30.70 and a 1-year high of $43.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.61.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.28. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

