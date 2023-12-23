Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Bought by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG increased its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 103.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 10,138 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MU. State Street Corp boosted its position in Micron Technology by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,193,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,915,277,000 after buying an additional 282,292 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 19.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,320,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,345,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,684 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,833,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,311,265,000 after purchasing an additional 484,293 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,582,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,060,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $709,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274,984 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MU opened at $86.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.53. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.52 and a 1 year high of $87.49.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.61%.

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,352 shares in the company, valued at $10,829,587.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.61, for a total value of $571,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,190,051.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,352 shares in the company, valued at $10,829,587.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 238,390 shares of company stock valued at $18,218,843. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $71.50 to $74.75 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.59.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

