Trust Co. of Oklahoma Has $7 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lessened its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises approximately 2.8% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Danaher were worth $7,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 344.8% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $230.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.15. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $182.09 and a 12-month high of $247.62. The firm has a market cap of $170.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DHR. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.40.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

