Trust Co. of Oklahoma Trims Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma reduced its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOX. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 245.5% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,919,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,689 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,336,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,542,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 57.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 537,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,150,000 after purchasing an additional 195,222 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,262,000.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $117.62 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.04 and a fifty-two week high of $118.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.50. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.