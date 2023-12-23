Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) is Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s 3rd Largest Position

Trust Co. of Oklahoma trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,398 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Trust Co. of Oklahoma owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $11,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 8,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 673.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 9,177 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH opened at $91.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $73.25 and a 12 month high of $92.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.12.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.