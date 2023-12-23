iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV) Shares Bought by Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV – Free Report) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,241 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 1.0% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF worth $6,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 741.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 149.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS EEMV opened at $54.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.63 and a 200-day moving average of $54.36.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (EEMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets firms selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. EEMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

