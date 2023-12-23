Bard Financial Services Inc. Has $726,000 Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,175 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 30.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,882,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,418,000 after purchasing an additional 12,783,448 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 7.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,333,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,874 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,662,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,672,000 after purchasing an additional 211,869 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 6.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,532,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,484,000 after purchasing an additional 745,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,827,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,767,000 after purchasing an additional 79,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PARA opened at $15.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of -8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.85. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.55 and a 200-day moving average of $14.35.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.24%.

PARA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Paramount Global in a report on Monday, September 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.74.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

