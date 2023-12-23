Bard Financial Services Inc. Purchases 800 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MTB. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 29.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 37.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after buying an additional 7,503 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter worth about $626,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 60.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 18th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.65 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, CFO Daryl N. Bible bought 5,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $111.04 per share, with a total value of $555,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,551.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John P. Barnes sold 16,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $2,182,859.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,604,157.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $111.04 per share, for a total transaction of $555,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 32,876 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,551.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,122 shares of company stock worth $10,539,328. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

M&T Bank Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE MTB opened at $136.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.02. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $161.99.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.10. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 30.01%.

About M&T Bank

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.