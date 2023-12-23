Bard Financial Services Inc. Has $668,000 Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 68.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IFF. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 24,638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IFF shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.19.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $80.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 448.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.11 and a 1 year high of $118.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.15 and its 200-day moving average is $73.29.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is 1,800.00%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Further Reading

