Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 52.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,670 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 1.1% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $310.58 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $207.94 and a 12 month high of $313.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $289.91 and a 200-day moving average of $284.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.