Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Has $265.98 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 981.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,577,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,784,225 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 41.4% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $265,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $396,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 86,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter.

SPDW opened at $33.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.06. The company has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $29.39 and a 12-month high of $33.85.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

