Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 167,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $15,314,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 2.4% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,968,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $96.19 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $100.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.2816 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.