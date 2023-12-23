Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Purchased by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 810.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $92.41 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $69.42 and a 1-year high of $100.99. The stock has a market cap of $151.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.93%.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Societe Generale cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.51.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

