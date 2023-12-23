Bard Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Bard Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 56.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 175.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter worth $63,000. 70.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

Jefferies Financial Group Price Performance

Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $39.91 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $28.34 and a one year high of $40.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 1.44.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 86.96%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

