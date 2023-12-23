Bard Financial Services Inc. Acquires 950 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 38,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in RTX by 3.5% during the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its position in RTX by 21.2% in the second quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $83.27 on Friday. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The stock has a market cap of $119.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.24 and its 200 day moving average is $84.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. RTX’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.77%.

RTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on shares of RTX in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.21.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

