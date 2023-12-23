Bard Financial Services Inc. Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Free Report) by 37.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,550 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 9,531 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 515,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,760,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,374,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,512,000 after purchasing an additional 108,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Price Performance

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $43.67 on Friday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $32.22 and a one year high of $44.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.23 and its 200 day moving average is $38.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 1.29.

Spirit Realty Capital Increases Dividend

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.61). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $188.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.48 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 153.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.55.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,037 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 338 tenants operating in 37 industries.

