Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Position Boosted by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1,553.8% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 79.5% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International stock opened at $71.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $96.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.64.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 50.75%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.29.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

