Bard Financial Services Inc. Sells 750 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Bard Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 31.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,623,000 after acquiring an additional 105,046 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 12.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 45.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 13,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Shares of SNY stock opened at $48.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $123.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.59. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $42.63 and a 52 week high of $57.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.75 and a 200-day moving average of $51.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

