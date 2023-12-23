Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Has $10.69 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.7% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $10,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FC Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $629,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 98,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,176,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOT opened at $218.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $176.00 and a 52-week high of $219.45.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

