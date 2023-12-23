Bard Financial Services Inc. Buys 200 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.90.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $205.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $217.22. The firm has a market cap of $135.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $191.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.17.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 53.53%.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

