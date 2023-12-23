Bard Financial Services Inc. Purchases 123,850 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 890,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,850 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Hanesbrands worth $3,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HBI. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 409.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,944 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on HBI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Hanesbrands Price Performance

Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $4.25 on Friday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $8.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day moving average is $4.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 9.62% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hanesbrands

(Free Report)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.