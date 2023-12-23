Bard Financial Services Inc. Acquires 2,500 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,750 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 109,332.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,943,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,732,348,000 after acquiring an additional 145,810,023 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,339,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $906,146,000 after purchasing an additional 13,220,435 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 9.1% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 33,145,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $420,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767,574 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,241,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $352,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,054 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 0.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 22,600,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $252,902,000 after buying an additional 184,203 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:ET opened at $13.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.57 and a 200-day moving average of $13.32. The company has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.62. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $14.15.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.10%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 117.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Thomas P. Mason purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,707,720 shares in the company, valued at $22,763,907.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.53 per share, for a total transaction of $13,530,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 65,578,477 shares in the company, valued at $887,276,793.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas P. Mason bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,707,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,763,907.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

