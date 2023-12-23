Bard Financial Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,364,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,750 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $5,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 2.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LYG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 63 ($0.80) to GBX 62 ($0.78) in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.29.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.13 and its 200 day moving average is $2.15. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 11.48%. Research analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

About Lloyds Banking Group



Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

