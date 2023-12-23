SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Holdings Lessened by Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 389,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,484 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $23,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 398,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,041,000 after acquiring an additional 8,111 shares during the period. Swmg LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 152,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,321,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $65.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.16. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $49.54 and a 12 month high of $65.45.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

