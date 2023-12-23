Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. City State Bank boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 14,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 35,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 38,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 2.0 %

BMY stock opened at $52.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $106.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $48.25 and a 52 week high of $75.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.91%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.59.

Read Our Latest Report on BMY

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,255. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,412.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 13,571 shares of company stock worth $672,994 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.