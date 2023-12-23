Bard Financial Services Inc. Sells 275 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Bard Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in CarMax during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in CarMax by 125.8% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in CarMax by 456.5% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in CarMax by 100.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in CarMax by 194.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period.

KMX stock opened at $76.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.45. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $55.76 and a one year high of $87.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.32.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. CarMax had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of CarMax from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of CarMax from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.40.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

