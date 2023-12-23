Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF (BATS:PSFJ) Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF (BATS:PSFJ – Get Free Report) were up 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.01 and last traded at $25.01. Approximately 1,583 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.86.

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $20.54 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,767,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 361,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,568,000 after buying an additional 43,910 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $439,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $408,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000.

About Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF

The Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF (PSFJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSFJ was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Pacer.

