Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) Shares Up 9.3%

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Free Report) shares shot up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.48 and last traded at $2.47. 50,970 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 43,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.26.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.30.

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Creative Realities had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $11.57 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Creative Realities, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Creative Realities during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Creative Realities during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Creative Realities by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 59,542 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Creative Realities by 152.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 80,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Creative Realities during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. 9.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

