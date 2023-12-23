Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLN) Trading 2.1% Higher

Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLN – Get Free Report) traded up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.06 and last traded at $18.06. 3 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.68.

Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLN – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 14.75% of Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

The Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF (VCLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in clean energy companies from around the world. VCLN was launched on Aug 3, 2021 and is managed by Virtus.

