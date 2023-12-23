Bard Financial Services Inc. Sells 1,300 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Bard Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 2,073.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Performance

NYSE:ALL opened at $137.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.74. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $100.57 and a twelve month high of $144.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.56) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.93.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

