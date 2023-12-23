Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:NWLG) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:NWLG – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.98 and last traded at $25.98. Approximately 83 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.68.

Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 million, a PE ratio of 36.28 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:NWLG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 4.22% of Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF (NWLG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund with exposure to US large-cap stocks screened for both growth and positive ESG characteristics. The fund utilizes the Natixis\u002FNYSE non-transparent model.

