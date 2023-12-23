Bard Financial Services Inc. Sells 13,775 Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Bard Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 374,750 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 13,775 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $6,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its position in Plains GP by 21.1% in the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 6,203,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $99,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,388 shares in the last quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC grew its position in Plains GP by 25.4% in the third quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in Plains GP by 26.4% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 295,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,377,000 after acquiring an additional 61,624 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Plains GP by 9.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 50,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc boosted its position in Plains GP by 282.0% during the second quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,589 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 19,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Plains GP news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang bought 62,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 318,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,175,752.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Plains GP from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.22.

Plains GP Price Performance

PAGP stock opened at $15.90 on Friday. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 1 year low of $11.79 and a 1 year high of $16.70. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.84 and a 200 day moving average of $15.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.09). Plains GP had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $12.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.82 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Plains GP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 109.18%.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

