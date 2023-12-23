Global Helium (OTCMKTS:HECOF) Stock Price Up 41.8%

Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 41.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 154,478 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 470% from the average daily volume of 27,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

Global Helium Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.14.

Global Helium Company Profile

Global Helium Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces helium resources in Canada and United States. The company's flagship project comprises 35 helium exploration permits located in the helium fairway in southern Saskatchewan. It also focuses on the acquisition of helium properties in Alberta and Montana.

