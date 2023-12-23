Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRKP) Shares Down 15.7%

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRKP – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 15.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.59 and last traded at $0.59. Approximately 2,157 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 12,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

Ontrak Stock Up 3.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average is $0.52.

Ontrak Company Profile

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, telehealth-enabled, and virtualized healthcare company that provides in-person services to third-party payors in the United States. Its technology-enabled platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends effective care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages and guides them to and through the care they need.

