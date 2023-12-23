JX Luxventure (NASDAQ:JXJT) Shares Up 11.5%

JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ:JXJT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 11.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.46 and last traded at $1.46. 5,091 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 69,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

JX Luxventure Trading Down 6.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JX Luxventure

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in JX Luxventure stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ:JXJT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 131,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 22.24% of JX Luxventure at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

About JX Luxventure

JX Luxventure Limited provides tourism services and supplying related products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Contract Manufacturing, Tourism Service, and Cross-Border E-Commerce. It provides packaged group tour services online through the 51books.com platform; and engages in the offline wholesale of health care, personal care, cosmetics, maternal and child, pet-related, universal cuisine and household products, and pre-owned electric cars, as well as online.

