NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL) Shares Up 3.9%

NextPlat Corp (NASDAQ:NXPL – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.73 and last traded at $1.69. 6,757 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 44,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.
NextPlat Stock Down 0.8 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.14. The company has a market cap of $31.42 million, a PE ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.98.
NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. NextPlat had a negative return on equity of 9.41% and a negative net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $15.29 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of NextPlat
About NextPlat
NextPlat Corp, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile satellite services (MSS) solutions for satellite-enabled voice, data, personnel and asset tracking, machine-to-machine, and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity services in Europe, North America, South America, the Asia & Pacific, and Africa.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NextPlat
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/18 – 12/22
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
Receive News & Ratings for NextPlat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextPlat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.