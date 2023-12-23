NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL) Shares Up 3.9%

NextPlat Corp (NASDAQ:NXPL – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.73 and last traded at $1.69. 6,757 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 44,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.

NextPlat Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.14. The company has a market cap of $31.42 million, a PE ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.98.

NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. NextPlat had a negative return on equity of 9.41% and a negative net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $15.29 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NextPlat by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 54,463 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in NextPlat in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of NextPlat during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextPlat during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

NextPlat Corp, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile satellite services (MSS) solutions for satellite-enabled voice, data, personnel and asset tracking, machine-to-machine, and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity services in Europe, North America, South America, the Asia & Pacific, and Africa.

