Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHFAL) Trading 0.2% Higher

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.74 and last traded at $21.65. 26,271 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 18,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.60.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.24.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.3906 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Brighthouse Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brighthouse Financial stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BHFAL Free Report ) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,127 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $5,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

(Get Free Report)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.