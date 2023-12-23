Harmony Energy Income Trust (LON:HEIT) Shares Down 1.7%

Harmony Energy Income Trust (LON:HEIT – Get Free Report) fell 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 78 ($0.99) and last traded at GBX 79.30 ($1.00). 371,872 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 242,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 80.70 ($1.02).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.64) target price on shares of Harmony Energy Income Trust in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

Harmony Energy Income Trust Price Performance

Harmony Energy Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 76.95 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 87.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Harmony Energy Income Trust news, insider Hugh McNeal acquired 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.94) per share, with a total value of £1,998 ($2,526.87). 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Harmony Energy Income Trust

Harmony Energy Income Trust Plc, an investment company, focuses on investing in energy storage and renewable energy generation projects in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

