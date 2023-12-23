WELL Health Technologies (OTC:WHTCF) Stock Price Up 0.3%

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (OTC:WHTCF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$2.90 and last traded at C$2.90. Approximately 2,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 16,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.89.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.20.
WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner focused digital health company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers omni-channel healthcare services, including primary care and allied health clinic operations; gastrointestinal, and mental disorders; specialized care, including gastroenterology anesthesia services; diagnostic services related to cardiology, women's health, and bone/muscle health and cancer diagnostics; and telehealth services.
