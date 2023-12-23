Selina Hospitality (NASDAQ:SLNA) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Selina Hospitality PLC (NASDAQ:SLNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 133,026 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 234,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

Selina Hospitality Stock Down 16.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Selina Hospitality by 37.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 21,016 shares in the last quarter. SVB Financial Group purchased a new position in Selina Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Selina Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. raised its holdings in Selina Hospitality by 15.8% during the first quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 215,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 29,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Selina Hospitality during the third quarter worth about $337,000.

About Selina Hospitality

Selina Hospitality PLC operates as a hospitality company in Australia, Asia, the United States of America, Mexico, Central America, South America, Europe, Israel, and Africa. Its portfolio includes lifestyle and experiential Millennial- and Gen Z-focused hotels with 118 destinations in 24 countries across 6 continents.

