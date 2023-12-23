Shuttle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SHPH) Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHPH – Get Free Report) were up 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.49 and last traded at $0.48. Approximately 27,063 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 547,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.
The firm has a market cap of $7.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of -1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.64 and a current ratio of 8.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average is $0.73.
Shuttle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SHPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter.
Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to cure cancers. It develops Ropidoxuridine, an oral halogenated pyrimidine to treat patients with brain tumors and sarcomas, SP-1-161, an HDAC inhibitor that initiates the mutated in ataxia-telangiectasia response pathway for radiation sensitizing cancer cells and protecting normal cells; SP-2-225, a pre-clinical class IIb that effects on the regulation of the immune system; and SP-1-303, a pre-clinical selective Class I HDAC for the treatment of ER positive cancers.
