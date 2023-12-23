Shuttle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SHPH) Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHPH – Get Free Report) were up 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.49 and last traded at $0.48. Approximately 27,063 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 547,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $7.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of -1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.64 and a current ratio of 8.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average is $0.73.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SHPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Shuttle Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Shuttle Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $151,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to cure cancers. It develops Ropidoxuridine, an oral halogenated pyrimidine to treat patients with brain tumors and sarcomas, SP-1-161, an HDAC inhibitor that initiates the mutated in ataxia-telangiectasia response pathway for radiation sensitizing cancer cells and protecting normal cells; SP-2-225, a pre-clinical class IIb that effects on the regulation of the immune system; and SP-1-303, a pre-clinical selective Class I HDAC for the treatment of ER positive cancers.

