Hillstream BioPharma (NASDAQ:HILS) Trading Up 5%

Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.53 and last traded at $0.53. Approximately 1,006,822 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 1,388,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

Hillstream BioPharma Stock Down 2.1 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.32. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 3.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HILS. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillstream BioPharma during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillstream BioPharma during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillstream BioPharma during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.36% of the company’s stock.

Hillstream BioPharma Company Profile

Hillstream BioPharma, Inc, a pre-clinical biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutic candidates targeting ferroptosis, an anti-cancer mechanism resulting in iron mediated cell death (IMCD) and targeted immuno-oncology novel biologics for the treatment drug resistant cancers. The company's product candidate is HSB-1216, an IMCD inducer targeting solid tumors.

