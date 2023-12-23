Family Legacy Inc. Has $3.89 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Family Legacy Inc. reduced its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,887 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up about 1.6% of Family Legacy Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 12.7% during the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 817 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 54.0% during the third quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 713 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,732 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 15.3% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ COST opened at $671.60 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $447.90 and a 52-week high of $681.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $592.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $563.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $297.34 billion, a PE ratio of 45.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.78.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $15.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total transaction of $1,407,979.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,128 shares in the company, valued at $4,461,621.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at $37,619,131.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total transaction of $1,407,979.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,461,621.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,377 shares of company stock worth $11,553,511 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $626.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.