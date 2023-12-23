Artemis Investment Management LLP Acquires New Shares in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 27,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,088,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.06% of WEX as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. Morgan Stanley raised its position in WEX by 342.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,059,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,294 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in WEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,069,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in WEX by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 598,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,024,000 after purchasing an additional 172,805 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in WEX by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,101,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $731,925,000 after purchasing an additional 164,902 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in WEX by 49.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 425,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,531,000 after purchasing an additional 140,870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Get WEX alerts:

Insider Transactions at WEX

In other WEX news, Director Stephen Montgomery Smith bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $165.31 per share, for a total transaction of $165,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,067.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $69,374.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 911 shares in the company, valued at $158,395.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Montgomery Smith acquired 1,000 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $165.31 per share, with a total value of $165,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,067.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

WEX Stock Performance

NYSE WEX opened at $194.82 on Friday. WEX Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.88 and a 1 year high of $204.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $179.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.15. WEX had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 32.16%. The business had revenue of $651.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.45 million. As a group, analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on WEX from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on WEX from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on WEX from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com lowered WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on WEX from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.54.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WEX

WEX Profile

(Free Report)

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.