Tevis Investment Management Sells 20 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Tevis Investment Management lessened its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,930 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in Adobe by 18.1% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 124 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its position in Adobe by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 7,954 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.4% during the second quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 842 shares of the software company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.1% during the third quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the software company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $598.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.70, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $585.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $539.43. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.60 and a 12 month high of $633.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $680.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. DA Davidson upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. KGI Securities upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $615.25.

View Our Latest Report on Adobe

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total value of $155,643.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,749. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,466 shares of company stock valued at $1,354,522. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.