First Affirmative Financial Network Acquires 203 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

First Affirmative Financial Network grew its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,982 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for about 0.8% of First Affirmative Financial Network’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 110.0% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.21.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $162.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.60. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.68 and a fifty-two week high of $164.21.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.78%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

