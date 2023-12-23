Tevis Investment Management Has $3.33 Million Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Tevis Investment Management raised its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,827 shares during the period. Unilever makes up 3.4% of Tevis Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Tevis Investment Management’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Unilever by 204.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its position in shares of Unilever by 987.0% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UL opened at $48.10 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $46.16 and a one year high of $55.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.91.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays raised shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

