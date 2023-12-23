Tevis Investment Management Has $2.41 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Tevis Investment Management lifted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,691 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises 2.4% of Tevis Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Tevis Investment Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in Medtronic by 209.0% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.08.

Medtronic stock opened at $81.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $108.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $92.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.82.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.90%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

