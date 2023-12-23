First Affirmative Financial Network Buys 1,566 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Unilever makes up 0.7% of First Affirmative Financial Network’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Unilever were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tevis Investment Management lifted its stake in Unilever by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 67,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 7,827 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Unilever by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Unilever by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $445,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Group increased its position in shares of Unilever by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 69,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Unilever in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $48.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.91. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $46.16 and a one year high of $55.99.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

