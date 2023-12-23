iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Purchased by Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,388 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 2.2% of Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 268.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 37,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 27,543 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 20,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $478,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 56,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 15,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. 18.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

SHY opened at $81.95 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.48 and a 52 week high of $82.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.12.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.2597 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.